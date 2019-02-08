PLYMOUTH — Members of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative interested in being considered for nomination to the board of directors should submit their material to the nominating committee by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14.
“The Co-op seeks highly qualified members with diverse personal, professional and geographical backgrounds, as well as broad education and experience,” said Steve Camerino, president and chief executive officer at the cooperative. “NHEC is a member-owned, nonprofit organization, and serving on the board of directors is one of the ways members have a direct impact on how this democratically controlled organization is run. It is an important and rewarding job.”
Application information is available by visiting www.nhec.com/board-of-directors/director-election-process.
Board members are elected to three-year terms. Four of the 11 seats are up for election this year. Election ballots will be sent to all members in May. Those elected will be seated at the annual meeting of members on Thursday, June 13.
The nominating committee will meet numerous times to review the applications and interview candidates for the board of directors. After completing the process, the committee will nominate a slate of candidates to be included on the ballot. Candidates selected will be identified on the ballot as such.
To apply, contact Sharon Yeaton at 603-536-8801, or yeatons@nhec.com, for a candidate packet.
