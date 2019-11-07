PLYMOUTH — Fifteen food pantries that serve members of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative will share part of a $5,000 grant awarded by the N.H. Electric Co-op Foundation to the New Hampshire Food Bank.
The grant was dispersed to 15 food pantries, from Colebrook to Raymond, in the form of an account credit at the N.H. Food Bank. This grant enables each pantry to shop at the Food Bank where prices are often much lower than at local grocery stores.
“The timing of the grant award is a great way to give each food pantry a boost during the holiday season when the need for food generally increases,” said Sara Thielbar, executive director of the NHEC Foundation.
The Foundation receives its funding from the 40,000 NHEC members who participate in the Round Up Program. Participating members agree to have their monthly electric bill rounded up to the next dollar.
