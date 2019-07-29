PLYMOUTH — The NH Electric Co-op Foundation awarded 11 grants totaling $37,500 to organizations throughout New Hampshire. Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country in Franconia, Boys and Girls Club in Andover, Friends of Meredith Park & Recreation, Got Lunch! Colebrook, Harbor Homes, Make-A-Wish New Hampshire, The Audubon Society of New Hampshire, New Hampshire Public Radio, Pemi Youth Center in Plymouth, Reach High Scholars Program in Raymond, and YMCA of Greater Boston each received grants ranging from $1,000 - $10,000.
The NHEC Foundation is funded by over 40,000 members who participate in the Round Up Program. Participating members agree to have their monthly electric bill rounded up to the next dollar to benefit the NHEC Foundation. To learn more about the NHEC Foundation, enroll in the Round Up Program or apply for a Foundation grant, visit www.nhec.com/nhec-foundation.
