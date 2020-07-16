PLYMOUTH — The New Hampshire Electric Co-op Foundation awarded 12 grants in June totaling $54,395. The grants, ranging from $2,000 to $7,500, were awarded locally to Lakes Region Community Services, Local Foods Plymouth, and Squam Lakes Association.
Statewide, grants went to Carroll County RSVP, Easterseals New Hampshire, Gibson Center for Senior Services, LISTEN Community Services, NH Audubon, New Hampshire Public Radio, Pemi Youth Center, Reach High Scholars Program in Raymond, and White Horse Addiction Center.
To learn more or apply for a grant, visit nhec.com/nhec-foundation.
