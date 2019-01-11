CONCORD — Soon, federally compliant identification will be required to board domestic flights and enter some federal facilities. A New Hampshire REAL ID driver license or non-driver identification card is fully compliant and will get everyone where they need to go. This Saturday, REAL ID driver license or non-driver identification cards will be available at several New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles locations.
Getting a REAL ID is voluntary, and other federally compliant identification, such as a passport, may also be used for domestic air travel. New Hampshire residents who wish to obtain a REAL ID are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. REAL ID applications must be submitted in person.
To make REAL ID services more easily accessible, the following New Hampshire DMV locations will be open from 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Jan. 12, and the second Saturday of each month, for REAL ID transactions only:
Concord
Manchester
Nashua
Salem
Dover
Twin Mountain
Additional documentation is required when applying for REAL ID and should be gathered prior to the visit to the DMV. Documentation related to name changes due to marriage, divorce, adoption, and other reasons must be presented at the time of the transaction. There is no additional fee for REAL ID, but if it is not time for renewal, there is a $3 replacement fee.
For more information, visit www.getREAL.nh.gov.
