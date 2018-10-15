CONCORD — As part of a statewide effort to understand the needs of older adults, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services' Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services, and the State Plan on Aging Planning Committee are seeking public input on the next four-year State Plan on Aging.
“As we continue in our efforts to provide programs and services that focus on older adults, we must have an understanding of what their needs are,” said Wendi Aultman, Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services bureau chief. “New Hampshire has one of the fastest-growing aging populations, and these listening sessions will give us the opportunity to offer supports that are meaningful and relevant to our older residents, so that they can participate fully in their communities.”
In addition to the listening sessions, residents are invited to complete an online survey for the State Plan on Aging. Information from the listening sessions and survey will be used to inform the New Hampshire State Plan on Aging that will be submitted to the Federal Administration for Community Living. The plan is a requirement to receive federal funding for Older Americans Act programs in New Hampshire.
Listening sessions start Oct. 25, and will run through Dec. 7. The local session in Meredith is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 7. Senior and community centers will host the sessions around the congregate meal to make it easier for older adults to attend. For communication access, contact Kim Hillson at 603-271-9215 or Kimberly.Hillson@dhhs.nh.gov at least five business days in advance of the session.
The session schedule runs as follows:
Berlin, Oct. 25, 1-3 p.m., at the Berlin Senior Center, 610 Sullivan St.
Keene, Nov. 2, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Cheshire Medical Center, 580 Court St.
Meredith, Nov. 7, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Dr.
Nashua, Nov. 14, 2-4 p.m., Nashua Senior Center, 70 Temple St.
Rochester, Nov. 15, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Frisbie Memorial Hospital, 11 Whitehall Road
Newport, Nov. 16, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Newport Senior Center, 76 South Main St.
Lebanon, Nov. 19, 1-3 p.m., Upper Valley Senior Center, 10 Campbell St.
North Conway, Nov. 27, 12:30-2:30 p.m., Gibson Center for Seniors, 14 Grove St.
Derry, Nov. 28, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Concord, Nov. 28, 2:30-4:30 p.m., GoodLife Programs & Activities, 254 North State St.
Littleton, Nov. 29, 1-3 p.m., Littleton Area Senior Center, 77 Riverglen Lane
Manchester, Nov. 30, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Manchester City Library Auditorium, 405 Pine St.
Brentwood, Dec. 7, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Rockingham County Nursing Home, 117 North Road
