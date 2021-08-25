LACONIA — Tuesday Night Traveling 8 Ball League, 4-6 player teams — 4 play each Tuesday, at the Big House in the Weirs sign up is Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 6-7 p.m. w/captains meeting at 7 p.m. for the a draw partners tournament at 7:15 p.m. A fun league with cash prizes, team and individual prizes and a banquet with awards.
Play starts on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
For more information contact: Tony Felch, president cell: 603-998-1418 email: ynotynot@peoplepc.com; or Jon Rich, VP/statistician Cell: 387-3994 email: jrich@cybertronnh.com
