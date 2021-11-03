NEW HAMPTON — Subjective Objects, a solo show from Contoocook artist Boyan Moskov, will be on view in the Galletly Gallery through Wednesday, Dec. 15. The gallery will be closed Nov. 22- 29 for Thanksgiving Recess. The public is cordially invited to a reception for the artist on Friday, Nov. 5 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Taking inspiration from the organic textures of the natural world—as well as the elegant minimalism of Japanese, Korean, and Swedish ceramics — Subjective Objects presents a range of forms that showcase Moskov’s skill on the wheel, fearless approach to surface design, and masterful control of the glazing process.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Galletly Gallery is located on the second floor of New Hampton School's Moore Center. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. All visitors must wear masks.
For more information, visit www.newhampton.org.
