GILMANTON — Gilmanton's Own Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and promoting Gilmanton agriculture, will host its next Taste of Gilmanton farm-to-table dinner on Saturday, June 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. It will be served under the tent at the Brick House, located at the corner of Routes 140 & 107.
The price per person will be $65, which includes a multiple course meal, non-alcoholic beverages and dessert, using locally sourced in-season items from Gilmanton farmers. BYOB is welcomed.
Tickets must be pre-purchased through Event Brite at www.eventbrite.com/e/farm-to-table-event-tickets-46257162418, or by mailing a check made payable to Gilmanton’s Own, Inc. to P.O. Box 223, Gilmanton, NH 03237
Those wishing to pay cash should email gilmantonsown@gmail.com to make arrangements. Those unable to attend who wish to make a donation can send it to the address listed above.
