GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, Oct. 15. The group will meet at the Community Church fellowship hall at 9 a.m. for breakfast and a movie.
The screening will be 'Book Club,' a comedy starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen. The movie and coffee are free of charge. Breakfast will be available for $2 per person, featuring bagels and juice.
RSVP by Thursday, Oct. 18 by calling 603-527-4722.
