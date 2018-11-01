GILFORD — Gilford Parks and Recreation is sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, Nov. 5. The group will meet at the Gilford Town Hall at 10 a.m., before departing on a trip to Hobby Lobby and Pizza Hut in Tilton.
Participants will have chance to explore and shop for arts and crafts materials, hobby supplies and home decor before heading to Pizza Hut for a lunch buffet. The buffet lunch is $6.49, plus the cost of a beverage, and meal tax.
Participants are asked to RSVP by Thursday, Nov. 1 to 603-527-4722.
