TAMWORTH — Global Awareness Local Action has scheduled the next workshop in its Re-skill-ience series for Thursday, May 31, at The Other Store, 85 Main St., Tamworth.
The workshop, Incorporating Farm Animals into a Permaculture Home Site — A Special Look at Bunnies, will be led by Kelly Goodson, who has maintained a full-time gardening business for 21 years. She is a third-generation farmer and incorporates livestock into her land and landscaping.
The workshop will focus on creating a sustainable landscape, the infrastructure involved in maintaining farm animals, and the multiple benefits each specific animal can provide. The workshop will spend extra time focusing on the impact and support bunnies provide to a homestead. Participants will learn how to build a bunny habitat; bring a pair of work gloves.
The cost to participate is $15, and pre-registration is required to be sure enough supplies will be provided. Register at www.galacommunity.org, or by calling 603-539-6460.
