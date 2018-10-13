MEREDITH — The Meredith Altrusa Club is offering their next Community Dinner at the Meredith Community Center on Wednesday, Oct. 24.
Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m., and guests may arrive at 5 p.m. The meal will be pork loin roast, chunky applesauce, mashed potatoes, beets and angel food cake with chocolate sauce.
All ages are welcome to attend. The meal is free of charge, however, donations are gratefully accepted and will be used to help fund future dinners.
For more information about the Altrusa International Foundation of Meredith, visit www.altrusameredithnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.