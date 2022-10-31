Sanbornton Historical Society had their annual meeting on October 13. The slate of officers for 2023 was elected. Many thanks to those who served and who now will serve. Memberships are being renewed, much needed after the gap made by COVID for two years. If you have been a member and still need to renew, do it or become a new member. The society needs you and welcomes you. You can use SHS website.
Program for annual meeting was "Attic Treasures." To share a few of the standout pieces, highly interesting and entertaining. Vicki Abbott brought an 1870s letter in Roger Abbott's family. It was written to a grandmother or great-grandmother, surnamed Sanborn, aged 15 at the time. A young man wanted to meet her for a walk. He would bring a male friend; she should bring a female friend. The letter should be burned. Well, it wasn't, but was saved. It was passed around and admired for the very careful and seeming elaborate handwriting (by today's standards). The envelope was tiny with a one-cent stamp.
Nina Gardner showed and talked about a glass-jar butter churn she bought for $2 and used many times with Girl Scouts baking cookies — but first making the butter. In an Antique Road Show moment, she told us the value now is above $200.
Sam Swartz brought a photo of bottles on his mantlepiece, and some of the bottles too. All dug from a waste-pit, and fascinating, for instance, an early Pepto Bismol bottle. All tiny by today's standards.
A lovely garnet necklace from the past was admired for its sparkle. Faith Tobin brought a "stumper." It turned out to be (from Bill's work as an auctioneer) a metal part used in stamping out coins.
Next opportunity for involvement — on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. Come by and help with clean-up of Currier Building before the space is needed for the holiday wreaths coming in and going out. Pick-up dates for the wreaths are Saturday, Nov. 26, and Saturday, Dec. 3, the date of SHS's highly popular Holiday Fair with the famous "Cookie Walk."
Part of the Saturday, Nov. 12 clean-up will involve moving cartons of books the society hopes to sell, "rescue" books on many categories of antiques. Beautiful books rescued by member Carol Levesque ($5 / book — a true bargain).
Put our dates on your calendar: Nov. 12, for helping out at Currier, Nov. 26, for picking up your holiday wreath order, Dec. 3, for further wreath order pick-up and Sanbornton Historical Society's Holiday Fair. Call Vicki at 603-630-1380 or Lynn at 603-934-6486 for more information.
