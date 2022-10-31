Sanbornton Historical Society had their annual meeting on October 13. The slate of officers for 2023 was elected. Many thanks to those who served and who now will serve. Memberships are being renewed, much needed after the gap made by COVID for two years. If you have been a member and still need to renew, do it or become a new member. The society needs you and welcomes you. You can use SHS website.

Program for annual meeting was "Attic Treasures." To share a few of the standout pieces, highly interesting and entertaining. Vicki Abbott brought an 1870s letter in Roger Abbott's family. It was written to a grandmother or great-grandmother, surnamed Sanborn, aged 15 at the time. A young man wanted to meet her for a walk. He would bring a male friend; she should bring a female friend. The letter should be burned. Well, it wasn't, but was saved. It was passed around and admired for the very careful and seeming elaborate handwriting (by today's standards). The envelope was tiny with a one-cent stamp.

