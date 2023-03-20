MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Women’s Club gathered for a festive St. Patrick’s Day themed lunch and monthly meeting on March 6, at the Moultonborough Function Hall. Donna Grow and the staff of Moultonborough/Sandwich Senior Meals prepared a fabulous traditional corned beef and cabbage meal, complemented by a large selection of desserts provided by the club’s March hostesses. St. Patrick’s items were raffled. The Sunshine Cart at the New Hampshire Veterans’ Home which offers personal care items to residents at no charge was the monthly charity.
This month’s guest speaker was Chris Collias, owner of Beans and Greens Farm, located at 245 Intervale Road in Gilford. Their mission is to create family memories around family, farm food and fun. As one of the few farm stands open year-round, the Beans and Greens staff works hard to try many different things to attract and serve customers.
In addition to the food, there are year-round events and activities for everybody. Seasonal events include the annual Corn Maze, Beans and Greens Haunted Fear Farm, and Santa and Mrs. Claus for the holidays. The “Jumping Jack” jumping pillows and the “Flying Beanstalk” mini zipline are parts of the outdoor adventure park, a great way to get the kids outside to enjoy the upcoming spring weather.
Comedy shows and Friday night concerts take place at the pavilion. April is the time to visit the expanded garden center. The second annual Easter Egg Hunt is coming up on Saturday, April 8. Look for the Blooms, Brooms and Barbecue event coming in late May. A visit to the colorful website, beansandgreensfarm.com, is a great way to see and keep up with all that is happening at Beans and Greens Farm. Support local businesses, they are the lifeblood of many small towns and communities.
The MWC members have been invited to the Movie Night Series at Hermit Woods in Meredith on Tuesday, March 21. The movie is "Pirates of the Caribbean." Participants will meet at 5 p.m. for a light dinner followed by the movie at 6:30 p.m.
The MWC Fashion Show featuring Back Bay Clothing Company will be held at the Moultonborough Function Hall on Friday, March 31, on Old Route 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. This event is open to the public. The proceeds go towards the scholarship fund and other local charities. Tickets will be sold at the door.
A mega yard sale organized by the club will be held at the Moultonborough Central School on Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will also feature the popular jewelry sale. Many well-stocked tables will be there, and a bake sale is planned. A portion of the sales will go to the scholarship fund and to the support of local charities.
The popular Kentucky Derby party is back again this year on May 6th. This event is open to the public. It's held from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Moultonborough Function Hall. The ticket includes a dinner buffet and desserts.The event is BYOB. Wear your fancy hats and bow ties and enjoy the event. Proceeds benefit the Moultonborough Women's club charities. Tickets will be sold at the door.
The Monday, April 3, meeting will feature Lonnie Schorer, architect, explorer and author of "Search for Amelia Earhart." Anyone interested in joining the Moultonborough Women’s Club is encouraged to email moultonboroughwomensclub.org.
