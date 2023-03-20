MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Women’s Club gathered for a festive St. Patrick’s Day themed lunch and monthly meeting on March 6, at the Moultonborough Function Hall. Donna Grow and the staff of Moultonborough/Sandwich Senior Meals prepared a fabulous traditional corned beef and cabbage meal, complemented by a large selection of desserts provided by the club’s March hostesses. St. Patrick’s items were raffled. The Sunshine Cart at the New Hampshire Veterans’ Home which offers personal care items to residents at no charge was the monthly charity.

This month’s guest speaker was Chris Collias, owner of Beans and Greens Farm, located at 245 Intervale Road in Gilford. Their mission is to create family memories around family, farm food and fun. As one of the few farm stands open year-round, the Beans and Greens staff works hard to try many different things to attract and serve customers. 

