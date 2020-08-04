BRISTOL — Lily Hewitt, a 2020 graduate of Newfound Regional High School, is the recipient of a $2,000 scholarship from Independent Order of Odd Fellows Cardigan Lodge #38. Hewitt will enroll in the nursing program this fall at Plymouth State University. Membership to IOOF is open to men and women. For more information, contact Charles Moore at 603-217-7234.
