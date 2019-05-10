BRISTOL — Newfound Memorial Middle School has named the following students to the honor roll for the third term:
8th Grade High Honors
Katelyn Butler, Leah Deuso, Romeo Dokus, Paige Fischer, Jeffrey Huckins, Lillian Karkheck, Taylor Mooney, Alexis Moore, Jillian Robie, Brynn Sidelinger, Mikayla Ulwick
8th Grade Honors
Malina Bohlmann, Alexis Braley, Emma Carlson, Reuben Carruth, Rebecca Dillon, Dalton Dion, Austin Fournier, Teagan Gilpatric, Macaelyn Hamilton, Emily Huckins, Adam Klapyk, Brady MacLean, Rohan Magrauth, Adelaide McGowan, Molly Lu McKellar, Andrew Murray, Peter Ntourntourekas, Sydney Owen, James Paratore, Gretchen Reynolds, Sophia Ritchie, Samuel H. Sanborn, Samuel S. Sanborn, Danielle Walker, Natalie Walker, Elizabeth Wentworth, Hayden Wilkins, McGowan Willey, Sofia Wucher
7th Grade High Honors
Isabel Braley, Sarah Buchanan, Evan Foster, Electra Heath, Nicholas Mazur
7th Grade Honors
Mika Austin, Emily Avery, Ryleana Barney, Hannah Bassett, Lucie Beauchemin, William Bednaz, Matthew Bird, Joshua Blouin, Hayden Dolloff, Jolee Dumont, Tobias Eckert, Broderick Edwards, Ava Emerson, Mason Farmer, Soraya Glidden, Olivia Hanley, Sophia Jean, Chloe Jenness, Isabelle LaPlume, Izabella Monroe, Zoe North, Lauren Paige, Deborah-Lynn Pires, Sierra Richard, Isaac Robert, Benjamin Smith, Moriah Smith, Kylee Stevenson, Kaitlyn Sweeney, Emily Sylvain-Stott, Phoebe Thompson, Beckett VanLenten, Samuel Worthen
6th Grade High Honors
Whistler Broome, Mia DiFilippe, Vanessa Frasca, Nicholas Gilbert, Josie Halle, Jacob Kaempfer, Skyler Lacasse, Mia LeBrun, Carter Masterson, Alexandra Mooney, Isadora Robert, Tess Sumner, Amelia Tullar, Mikhaila Washburn
6th Grade Honors
Charles Alan, Tyrone Belyea, Calvin Colby, Maia Cutting, Adeline Dolloff, Jordan Edwards, Alexander Fleming, Kaylee Fournier, Molly Hunewill, Robert Jarvis, Brayden Jenkins, Tucker Magrauth, Alexandra Normandin, Landon Sargent, Isabella Seefeld, Meadow Sharp, Devon Towne
