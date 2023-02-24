BRISTOL — The Newfound Area School District, comprised of the towns of Alexandria, Bridgewater, Bristol, Danbury, Groton, Hebron and New Hampton, seeks participation from community members, parents, students, faculty, staff, taxpayers and other stakeholders of the Newfound Area School District in its Facility Needs Survey. The survey was developed at the request of the Newfound Area School District building committee, which was convened by the NASD’s school board to assess facility condition and space needs at the Danbury Elementary School, Bristol Elementary School and New Hampton Community School.

The three elementary school buildings are all of advanced age, and in need of significant structural repair and improvements to continue to meet the instructional and safety requirements of this generation’s students. The NASD is at a point where it needs to decide whether the people of the district would be better served by reconfiguration, consolidation and/or construction of new facilities rather than making substantial investment in the current three deficient elementary school facilities.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.