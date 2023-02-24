BRISTOL — The Newfound Area School District, comprised of the towns of Alexandria, Bridgewater, Bristol, Danbury, Groton, Hebron and New Hampton, seeks participation from community members, parents, students, faculty, staff, taxpayers and other stakeholders of the Newfound Area School District in its Facility Needs Survey. The survey was developed at the request of the Newfound Area School District building committee, which was convened by the NASD’s school board to assess facility condition and space needs at the Danbury Elementary School, Bristol Elementary School and New Hampton Community School.
The three elementary school buildings are all of advanced age, and in need of significant structural repair and improvements to continue to meet the instructional and safety requirements of this generation’s students. The NASD is at a point where it needs to decide whether the people of the district would be better served by reconfiguration, consolidation and/or construction of new facilities rather than making substantial investment in the current three deficient elementary school facilities.
The building committee understands that much more than pure economics factors into such decisions, including practical considerations like bus and family travel times, and loftier ideas like how schools figure into a community’s identity. To identify and respond to these concerns, the building committee seeks participation in its Facility Needs Survey. A link to the survey may be found online at sau4.org, or a paper copy of the survey may be obtained by calling the Newfound Area School District SAU4 office at 603-744-5555 x8000. All responses must be received on or before March 16.
