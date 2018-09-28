ALEXANDRIA — A group seeking to re-establish connections between the alumni in the Newfound Area School District is offering a free day at Wellington State Park on Saturday, Sept. 29.
All Newfound alumni will be admitted to the state park at no charge for the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. gathering at the Duck's Nest pavilion. There will be free use of paddle craft and free refreshments of non-alcoholic drinks, water, sodas, and snack foods. Alumni are encouraged to bring their own picnic lunches.
Those who wish may join in a trail walk or climb of the nearby Little Sugarloaf Mountain.
