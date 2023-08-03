Author Michael Tougias uses slides from some of the survival events to give the audience an edge-of-your-seat experience that also provides useful techniques we can all use when faced with adversity or aspire to achieve a difficult goal. (Courtesy photo)
WOLFEBORO — Author Michael Tougias will be giving a slide presentation on his book "Extreme Survival: Lessons from Those Who Have Triumphed Against All Odds." The event will be held at the Wolfeboro Public Library on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. The program is made possible by a grant from New Hampshire Humanities and is free and open to all.
Tougias uses slides from some of the survival events to give the audience an edge-of-your-seat experience that also provides useful techniques we can all use when faced with adversity or aspire to achieve a difficult goal.
The author has interviewed over 100 people who survived against all odds and researched many historical figures who have achieved the near-impossible. He supplements their stories with a handful of first-person accounts from some of the toughest survivors in history.
In this book, "Extreme Survival," Tougias shares what he has learned about decision-making under pressure and the mindsets and techniques survivors used to channel their energy into proactive decisions that saved their lives. He demonstrates that the same techniques can help anyone be more resilient when feeling overwhelmed or facing a seemingly insurmountable challenge in their personal or professional life.
The methods shared can also be used by anyone who has an important goal — they provide inspiration and step-by-step practices to overcome obstacles and achieve a person’s full potential.
Tougias has written seven survival and rescue books and "Extreme Survival" is the culmination of his life’s work of interviewing and researching the toughest survivors over the past three decades. Some of the survivors from history include John McCain, Mary Rowlandson (captive during King Philip’s Indian War), Howard Blackburn, Captain Bligh, Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl, mountain man Hugh Glass, Admiral Byrd, Shackleton, WWII pilot James Whittaker, Teddy Roosevelt, JFK (PT109), USS Indianapolis survivors and many more from mountain climbers to early explorers of the new world.
Tougias has earned critical acclaim and literary awards for his 30 bestselling non-fiction narratives. Some of his books include "The Finest Hours," now a Disney movie, "A Storm Too Soon," " Overboard" and "The Waters Between Us." He is also author of books for middle readers in his “True Rescue Series” with MacMillan Publishing.
