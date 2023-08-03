08-09 COM. Tougias by River

Author Michael Tougias uses slides from some of the survival events to give the audience an edge-of-your-seat experience that also provides useful techniques we can all use when faced with adversity or aspire to achieve a difficult goal. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — Author Michael Tougias will be giving a slide presentation on his book "Extreme Survival: Lessons from Those Who Have Triumphed Against All Odds." The event will be held at the Wolfeboro Public Library on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. The program is made possible by a grant from New Hampshire Humanities and is free and open to all.

Tougias uses slides from some of the survival events to give the audience an edge-of-your-seat experience that also provides useful techniques we can all use when faced with adversity or aspire to achieve a difficult goal.

