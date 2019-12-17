CONCORD — The second annual New Year’s Eve gala will be held at Grappone Conference Center Tuesday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m.-midnight. The theme will be Midnight in Paris. This year, Grappone Conference Center has partnered with the American Cancer Society and a portion of ticket sales will benefit the charity. Tickets for the event are $85 and include appetizers, dinner, dessert, dancing, and a champagne toast at midnight. Courtyard Marriott is offering a special overnight rate.
“We are excited to partner with Duprey Hospitality once again in the fight against cancer and are thrilled to be part of their New Year’s Eve gala. Our relationship with Duprey Hospitality is extremely valuable to us, as the company offers discounted hotel rooms through our Hotels Partners Program for patients undergoing treatment and care at Concord Hospital. Money raised in an event like this makes it possible for us to offer valuable services to patients and caregivers as they navigate their cancer journey, so we are very grateful,” said Michelle Audet, community development manager for the American Cancer Society.
Chef Trish Taylor will offer food, buffet style, and DJ Nazzy will take guests on a musical journey through the decades, up to the official start of 2020. Tickets are $85 and can be purchased by visiting www.ConcordNewYearsEve.Eventbrite.com, or by calling 603-225-0303. For more information about the American Cancer Society, call 800-227-2345 or visit www.cancer.org.
