MEREDITH — Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery and Katie Dobbins Music are partnering together to present a new monthly music series, Songwriter Round-Up, where audience members can enjoy singer-songwriters from New England in the Lakes Region. Enjoy songs and stories from multiple artists in a unique in-the-round style of performance. Different songwriters will be featured on the last Wednesday of every month.

The first show is Wednesday, Feb. 22, featuring Katie Dobbins, Audrey Drake and Ariel Strasser. A complimentary wine tasting begins at 6 p.m. before the music at 7 p.m.

