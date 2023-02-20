MEREDITH — Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery and Katie Dobbins Music are partnering together to present a new monthly music series, Songwriter Round-Up, where audience members can enjoy singer-songwriters from New England in the Lakes Region. Enjoy songs and stories from multiple artists in a unique in-the-round style of performance. Different songwriters will be featured on the last Wednesday of every month.
The first show is Wednesday, Feb. 22, featuring Katie Dobbins, Audrey Drake and Ariel Strasser. A complimentary wine tasting begins at 6 p.m. before the music at 7 p.m.
“We’re proud of the incredible community of world renowned musicians and supportive patrons we’ve been able to grow so far and are looking forward to continuing to expand our efforts to local independent artists,” said winery owner Bob Manley.
Series host and Gilford native Katie Dobbins said, “I’m so grateful to the winery for this opportunity. I’m a singer-songwriter myself, and it’s rare to find true listening rooms like this that value and want to present independent artists performing original music. For me, performing is about connecting. Listening rooms offer a special way for artists to connect with the audience.” Dobbins, who previously hosted a similar series in Boston area, is looking forward to bringing it to her New Hampshire community. “It’s about creating unique shows that leave people feeling like they experienced something powerful and different,” Dobbins says. “But it’s also about contributing to the thriving music community we have in New Hampshire and helping it grow. There’s so much to offer to artists and patrons alike right here in our local community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.