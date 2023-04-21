LACONIA — Glenn Knoblock will present the New Hampshire Humanities program, "African American Soldiers and Sailors of New Hampshire During the American Revolution," on Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m. One of the most interesting aspects of the American Revolution is the role played by African Americans in the fight for independence.
Glenn Knoblock examines the history of African-American soldiers' service during the war, including how and why they enlisted, their interaction with white soldiers, service on the battlefields, how they were perceived by the enemy and the officers under whom they served, and their treatment after the war. This program is made possible by a grant from the New Hampshire Humanities Council and is free and open to the public.
The library offers two book groups that meet monthly and new participants are always welcome. The evening Nonfiction Book Group will meet on Thursday, May 4, at 6 p.m., to discuss "Annie’s Ghosts: A Journey into a Family Secret by Steve Luxenberg." The Mystery Book Group will meet on Wednesday, May 10, at 4 p.m., to discuss "Hello, Transcriber," by Hannah Morrissey. Sign up is required, and copies of the books are available at the library.
The library's new Fiber Arts Club will meet biweekly, on Thursdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m., starting May 18. Bring your current project to this informal meet-up and make progress on your creation while in the company of other fiber enthusiasts. Knitters, crocheters, quilters, embroiderers, needle-felters, all are welcome.
Drop-in Tech Help is available Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. and Wednesdays from 2 to 3 p.m., for one-on-one guidance. Drop in and have your basic computer or electronic device questions answered by a tech-savvy librarian.
Did you know that Laconia Public Library has access to book group kits for local book groups? Each kit comes with multiple copies of the book and a discussion guide. Ask a librarian about booking a Reads-To-Go kit for your next book group.
The vibrant art of Laconia High School and Middle School students is currently on display in the library rotunda. Stop in anytime the library is open to see this colorful exhibit before it leaves at the end of May.
