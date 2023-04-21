LACONIA — Glenn Knoblock will present the New Hampshire Humanities program, "African American Soldiers and Sailors of New Hampshire During the American Revolution," on Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m. One of the most interesting aspects of the American Revolution is the role played by African Americans in the fight for independence. 

Glenn Knoblock examines the history of African-American soldiers' service during the war, including how and why they enlisted, their interaction with white soldiers, service on the battlefields, how they were perceived by the enemy and the officers under whom they served, and their treatment after the war. This program is made possible by a grant from the New Hampshire Humanities Council and is free and open to the public.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.