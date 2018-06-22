WOLFEBORO — A new Parents’ Circle will begin in Wolfeboro this summer for parents who have lost children at any age due to any circumstance or reason. The group will be co-facilitated by Dan Kusch, bereavement care coordinator at Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, and the Rev. Gina Finocchiaro, pastor at First Congregational Church, UCC, in Wolfeboro.
All are welcome to attend at no charge, and parents are encouraged to come and connect with other bereaved parents who are walking the same journey.
Finocchiaro and Kusch have been leading bereavement support groups together for some time. This group emerged through the request of local parents who have said how vital and nourishing has been to be with other parents who have suffered a loss like theirs, to listen, to share, to remember, to give and receive support, and to bear witness to each other.
The Parents’ Circle will meet monthly on the fourth Tuesday of the month, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 115 South Main St., Wolfeboro.
“The group is non-religious and is based on a deep commitment to honor each person and family’s experience,” Kusch said. “Support means I will walk with you. I will not try to change how you feel. I will simply be here beside you.”
For more information and to register, call Finocchiaro at 603-569-1555 or email revginaf@gmail.com, or Kusch at 603-524-8444, dkusch@centralvna.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.