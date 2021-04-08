LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative is kicking off its 2021 season with a new play, Zoom Festival, which premiers on Friday, April 16 on the Belknap Mill’s YouTube channel and is available to watch any time through April 25.
Produced in collaboration with the Community Players of Concord, seven teams have been hard at work creating theatre magic designed to be performed on Zoom.
Written by NH playwrights in the Fall 2020 playwriting workshop, plays by Chuck Fray, Doug Schwarz, Doreen Sheppard, Sharleigh Thompson, and Brenda Wilbert will be directed by Doris Ballard, Ken Chapman, Lauren Shelby Douglas, Katie Dunn, Katie Griffiths, Joel Iwaskiewicz, and Judi Rogato. While there is nothing particularly inappropriate for younger viewers, the subject matter of the plays is more geared towards older teens and adults.
The Festival is generously sponsored by Taylor Community and Chisholm, Persson and Ball PC.
Powerhouse Producer, Bryan Halperin led the fall workshop. “Knowing that presenting these plays in the Spring of 2021 would be complicated by Covid, we purposely asked the playwrights to write something either designed to be played on Zoom, or outdoors in a park setting. This has given local actors and directors a chance to get back into theatre in a safe manner,” says Halperin.
The Zoom Festival will be available on the Belknap Mill’s YouTube channel. The link will be available on Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative’s and the Community Players of Concord’s FB or website pages. There is no fee to watch the plays, but if a viewer is inspired to help Powerhouse and the Players raise money for future productions, donations to both organizations will be gladly accepted via their websites.
Powerhouse’s 2021 season is generously sponsored by Spectacle Live. For more details on Powerhouse and all the programs at the Belknap Mill or to find out how to become a sponsor, visit www.belknapmill.org or email powerhouse@belknapmill.org.
