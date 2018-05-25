MEREDITH — The League of NH Craftsmen’s Meredith Fine Craft Gallery has announced a newly juried photographer, Jon Olsen.
Olsen said he considers his images to be more found than created. His process involves going out and exploring under certain favorable light conditions.
“Snow, fog, rain or overcast conditions create a serenity that evokes a painterly feel,” he said. “This quality of light differs from the high-contrast quality usually associated with photography.
“I am generally drawn towards simple compositions and pastoral subjects that exude quiet, stillness, and calm,” he said.
The Meredith Fine Craft Gallery is located at 279 Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith. For more information about the Gallery, exhibits, and workshops, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org.
