LACONIA — Comfort Keepers will be offering a free Parkinson’s support group on the second Friday of each month, beginning on Oct. 12.
Meeting at 11:30 a.m. in the Downtown Gym at 171 Fair St., the group will provide support to those with Parkinson’s Disease, and is open to caregivers and family members. For more information, call 603-536-6060.
