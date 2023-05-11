MEREDITH — The family and friends of Tommy DeTolla, Inter-Lakes Class of 2018, announce a new memorial scholarship in his honor. Tommy passed away in January of 2023. After graduating from Inter-Lakes Middle/High School, Tommy attended and graduated from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, where he was a dedicated and well-loved member of the rugby team.
Tommy was an extremely active student who took advantage of all opportunities including academic, travel and athletics. In high school, Tommy played basketball, soccer and lacrosse. He was chosen as captain of both the soccer and lacrosse teams that he played on. Additionally, Tommy was a member of the National Honor Society and the Rotary Youth Exchange program, where he lived in Italy for a year during high school. As a standout member of his young generation, he also demonstrated his sense of adventure and empathy for people by volunteering to help bring fresh water to needy communities in Nicaragua.
To honor his memory, join us in supporting a memorial scholarship for Tommy to carry on his zest for life and to benefit current and similar Inter-Lakes Middle/High School students with athletic and academic pursuits.
Donations can be made payable to the Inter-Lakes Scholarship Foundation and mailed to: Inter-Lakes Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 545, Meredith, NH 03253. For more information, contact Alicia White at 603-279-6162.
