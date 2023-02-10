building picture frames

Makers Mill member, Mike Walsh, building picture frames for the abstract expressionism art of another member, Amanda King. (Courtesy photo/Makers Mill)

WOLFEBORO — February may be a short month, but the lineup of classes at Makers Mill during February is definitely not: an extensive menu of class options awaits your selection. You’ll find a list and calendar online at makersmill.org/events and that’s the place to register too. Or, if you’d prefer to register for a class over the phone, call Carol or Josh at 603-569-1500.

Some February class highlights include making hammered metal rings; wooden charcuterie boards and picture frames; decorative vintage boxes, and amaté bark paintings. The “Learn To” classes this month include welding, sewing, weaving, abstract expressionism, dry pastels, decor transfer, and fabric printmaking.

