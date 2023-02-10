WOLFEBORO — February may be a short month, but the lineup of classes at Makers Mill during February is definitely not: an extensive menu of class options awaits your selection. You’ll find a list and calendar online at makersmill.org/events and that’s the place to register too. Or, if you’d prefer to register for a class over the phone, call Carol or Josh at 603-569-1500.
Some February class highlights include making hammered metal rings; wooden charcuterie boards and picture frames; decorative vintage boxes, and amaté bark paintings. The “Learn To” classes this month include welding, sewing, weaving, abstract expressionism, dry pastels, decor transfer, and fabric printmaking.
You don’t need to be a Makers Mill member to take a class, but members do receive a discount amongst other membership benefits. You’ll find more information on how to become a member at makersmill.org/membership.
Taking a tour of the makerspace on a Friday, or the first Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. is a great way to find out about what goes on in Carroll County’s first makerspace and vocational hub, a place where people come together to cultivate and share a wide variety of crafts, skills, technologies, and arts for personal, professional, and community goals.
For those considering a career change or improvement, or looking for guidance on academic choices, job search strategies, or simply finding clarity on what to do next, Jan Coville of Career Clarity New England is available every Tuesday at Makers Mill for one-on-one coaching sessions between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Makers Mill members are also offered a free drop-in session with Jan between noon and 1 p.m. on those Tuesday.
For more information, call the office at 603-569-1500 to speak with Carol Holyoake or Josh Arnold, or email info@makersmill.org. Makers Mill is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization (formerly known as G.A.L.A.) located at 23 Bay St.
