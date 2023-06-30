Robotics learning at Lakes Region Community College

As part of Lakes Region Community College's new Industrial Automation and Robotics program, students will have hands-on training in all aspects of automation and robotics, including programing a Pegasus Robotics arm. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College is introducing a new Industrial Automation and Robotics degree program, starting this fall.

This two-year program will prepare students for a career in a rapidly expanding technical field and fill workforce needs. Pursuing an automation and robotics degree is ideal for those who enjoy a robotics team, find passion in how things work or want a career within a high-demand technology.

