As part of Lakes Region Community College's new Industrial Automation and Robotics program, students will have hands-on training in all aspects of automation and robotics, including programing a Pegasus Robotics arm. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College is introducing a new Industrial Automation and Robotics degree program, starting this fall.
This two-year program will prepare students for a career in a rapidly expanding technical field and fill workforce needs. Pursuing an automation and robotics degree is ideal for those who enjoy a robotics team, find passion in how things work or want a career within a high-demand technology.
"This hands-on program will prepare students to tackle real-world challenges in the field," said Patrick Cate, interim president of LRCC. "By completing this degree, students can expect to evolve with this technology and develop the necessary skills to pursue various career paths in the industry."
LRCC has engaged industry professionals for direct input on the field’s current and future skillset needs. This crucial feedback is being incorporated into the curriculum to help ensure that students become work ready upon completing the program.
“Manufacturers in the region are facing labor shortages and are looking to automation and robotics to help fill these needs,” said Joseph Smith, LRCC advanced manufacturing and electrical instructor and department chair. “Robotics and automation will change the scope of manufacturing jobs and create more efficiencies in the process. Human oversight and management roles will be critical but will shift as new technologies are adopted. The new Industrial Automation and Robotics program is a pathway for students interested in robotics leading them towards a sustaining career in automation and filling these changing workforce needs.”
The curriculum encompasses hands-on training in networking, programming, fabrication and electronics for designing, implementing and troubleshooting automation and robotics. This hands-on approach is valuable in preparing students to tackle real-world challenges in the field.
As part of the Industrial Automation and Robotics program, students will spend a semester mentoring a local FIRST Robotics team. FIRST Robotics prepares young people across the globe for the future and advances science, technology, engineering and math education and has more than 250 teams across the state.
Students in the program may seamlessly transfer into bachelor’s degree programs to continue their studies.
The program starts Aug. 28. For more information or to register, visit LRCC.edu.
The program is pending formal approval by the CCSNH board of trustees.
