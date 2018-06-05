NEW HAMPTON — Area runners, walkers, and families are invited to the first New Hampton Trail Challenge 5K walk/run, scheduled for Saturday, June 9. The event at the New Hampton Fitness Trail at 24 Intervale Drive (next door to the New Hampton Public Safety Building) will include a 5K walk/run for all ages, along with a Kids ½ Mile Dash for children ages12 and under.
Sponsored by the New Hampton Community School Parent-Teacher Organization, the event begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. and it kicks off with the Kids Dash at 9:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 10 a.m., rain or shine. The tax-deductible registration fee is $10 for all participants and $30 for families of four or more. All proceeds will support PTO-sponsored programs and a new outdoor classroom at the elementary school.
“We’re excited to host a fundraiser the entire community can enjoy, and to help create awareness of this amazing fitness trail,” said NHCS PTO President Nora Foster.
The 5K Challenge includes both packed and unpacked surfaces and changes in elevation, while the Kids Dash will be on a flat, packed surface.
A cash prize will be awarded to the 5K male and female winners. First place certificates and gift bags will be given to children male and female categories in the categories 5 and under, 6-9 and 10-12 for the ½-mile dash. All participants will receive finisher awards.
Other supporters of the New Hampton Trail Challenge include Gold Sponsor: Meredith Village Savings Bank; Silver Sponsor: Newfound Teachers’ Union Local 6557; and Bronze Sponsors: New Hampton’s Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway stores.
To pre-register online, visit https://raceentry.com/race-reviews/new-hampton-trail-challenge. Runners and walkers can also register by mail with a check payable to NHCS PTO.
For a registration form, contact Nora Foster at thenhcspto@gmail.com or call 677-6281.
