NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton Community School will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Tuesday, Oct. 23, from 5:30-7 p.m.
The event is being held to raise money to assist the school’s second grade teacher, Deidre Conway, who is battling breast cancer. Half the proceeds will be donated to the Lakes Region General Hospital’s Breast Cancer Support program.
Tickets are $5 each or $20 for families, and can be purchased in advance at the school, or at the door. The New Hampton Community School is located at 191 Main St. For more information, call 603-744-3221.
