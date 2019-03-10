NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton Historical Society will offer a program on Tuesday, March 19, at 7 p.m., at Gordon-Nash Library.
The program, Thoreau & Emerson in New Hampton and Environs, will be presented by Dr. Kent Bicknell. Drawing on his collection of rare books and manuscripts, Bicknell will bring the lives of Henry David Thoreau and Ralph Waldo Emerson to life. Come learn about time they spent in New Hampton as well as other facts about the New England Transcendentalists.
Bicknell grew up in central New Hampshire. In 1973, he became founding head of Sant Bani School, and stayed as teaching head for 44 years, retiring in 2017. He was a Scholar of the House at Yale University, and holds a master’s degree from Goddard College and a doctorate in curriculum from Boston University. Bicknell served 43 years on the Advisory Council of the New Hampshire Commissioner of Education, and six years as a commissioner with the New England Association of Schools and Colleges. He has served as a consultant to schools across the U.S. as well as in Bhutan, Canada, Colombia, Guatemala, India and Venezuela.
Bicknell’s presentation will focus on the New England Transcendentalists, Henry David Thoreau and Ralph Waldo Emerson, and the Alcott Family, including their educational pedagogy and how they were inspired by the spiritual traditions of Asia. In 1995, he acquired, edited, and published the manuscript of 'A Long Fatal Love Chase,' a gothic thriller by Louisa May Alcott.
The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, visit www.newhamptonhistory.org
