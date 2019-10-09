NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton Historical Society's Oct. 15 program will focus on New Hampshire abolitionist Nathaniel Peabody Rogers.
Presenter, Plymouth State University historian Rebecca R. Noel, will tell the story of this feisty Granite State native, one of the so-called New Hampshire radicals. Rogers’ dedication to abolition and racial inclusion took several forms in his short life. Successful attorney and father of eight, Rogers walked away from his Plymouth law practice in the 1830s for a dangerous and nearly unpaid gig editing a Concord-based, anti-slavery newspaper 'The Herald of Freedom.' He sheltered fugitives in Plymouth and Concord, co-founded the integrated Noyes Academy in Canaan, networked with abolitionists including Frederick Douglass and William Lloyd Garrison, and wrote passionate, searing essays against slavery and racism. Henry David Thoreau admired Rogers’ political zeal and his writing about the White Mountains, published under the pseudonym “The Old Man of the Mountain,” and abolitionist poet John Pierpont called Rogers the best newspaper writer in the U.S.
The program is sponsored by New Hampshire Humanities, and is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, visit www.newhamptonhistory.org.
