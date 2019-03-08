NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton Democratic Committee is calling registered New Hampton Democratic voters to meet at the New Hampton Community School, in the village on Route 132S, on Tuesday, March 19, at 5:30 p.m.
The group will elect officers to the town committee and delegates to the upcoming New Hampshire Democratic Party state convention, where they will approve the eventual party platform.
The town committee serves locally to assist Democratic neighbors and candidates, local and national, as the season approaches the next election.
Chair Daniel Moore is making a special appeal to young people — new voters and those soon to be eligible to register — to attend and be part of the process. “See how it works and what you might do to make it better,” said Moore.
Anyone who will be 18 by Election Day may register to vote.
