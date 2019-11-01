NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton Community School will host a Veterans Day assembly on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 9 a.m. Students will sing and read poems to honor and recognize those who protect the country's freedom. Local Veterans and their families are invited to attend the 45-minute program, followed by refreshments. Contact the school at 603-744-3221 to RSVP for this event. The New Hampton Community School is located at 191 Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.