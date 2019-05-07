TILTON — The New Hampshire Veterans Home threw a birthday party April 26 for its oldest resident, Joe Bennett of Manchester, on the day he turned 101.
Balloons, cake, a "happy birthday" serenade and many good wishes from residents and staff alike greeted Bennett, who was born in 1918, the same year the Red Sox won their last World Series before the start of the 85-year "Curse of the Bambino."
Bennett is an Army Veteran of World War II who served in Europe and Africa.
For more information about the New Hampshire Veterans Home, visit www.nh.gov/veterans.
