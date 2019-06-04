TILTON — The New Hampshire Veterans Home is reviving a long-dormant tradition this year with their Community Flea Market.
The market will be open, rain or shine, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, outdoors under the home’s covered picnic pavilion. Vendors will have everything from yard sale goods to hand-crafted items.
There will hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream for sale for hungry shoppers, raffle items, a 50-50 drawing, and a white elephant table of donated items.
All proceeds from the event will go to the home’s Resident Benefit Fund, which supports trips and activities for the residents.
Vendor spaces are still available at $15 each. For information, contact Volunteer Activities Supervisor Patty Copeland at 603-527-4449 or patricia.copeland@nhvh.nh.gov.
The home is located at 139 Winter St., just west of downtown.
