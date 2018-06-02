LACONIA — The Local Eatery is among a select group of farms, restaurants and markets that are promoting the virtues of “Eating Local” in New Hampshire. Each month through November, two seasonal, locally harvested items will be featured.
Local foods are generally fresher and more nutritious, and they are better for the environment, promote diverse land use, and support the local economy.
Kevin Halligan, chef-owner of The Local Eatery, said, “I love using locally grown foods. It would be crazy not to!”
June is seafood and herbs month. July will be seasonal berries and fresh dairy.
Special events are planned throughout the summer and fall, and free recipes will be available with each promoted product.
Other restaurants working with Harvest of the Month are The Mountain Club at Loon (Lincoln), The Mountain View Grand (Whitfield), The Eagle Mountain House (Jackson), Tim-Bir Alley (Littleton), and The Purple Tomato (Lincoln). The Local Eatery is the only participating restaurant in the Lakes Region.
Harvest of the Month items will be featured at Local Foods Plymouth (Plymouth), The Root Seller (Lancaster), North Country Marketplace (Colebrook), and The Purple Tomato (Lincoln).
Local farms contributing Harvest of the Month items are White Oak Pond Farm (Holderness), Krebs Farm (Sanbornton, Brookford Farm (Canterbury), Meadowstone Farm (Bethlehem), Mann’s Hill Farm (Littleton), Northern Woods Garden Center (Lancaster), New Earth Organic Farm (Colebrook), and Stockwell Farm (Colebrook).
This pilot project is a cooperative effort of the North Country Resource Conservation & Development Council, the Plymouth State University Center for Business and Community Partnerships, the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets & Food, and the New Hampshire Farm-to-Restaurant Connection. A USDA Rural Business Development Grant and the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets and Food have contributed funds in support of the program.
For more information and a full calendar of items and events, see www.nhharvestofthemonth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.