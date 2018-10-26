CONCORD — New Hampshire Open Doors, a free, statewide touring and shopping event Nov. 3-4, is an opportunity to visit and connect with artists, craftsmen and business owners around the state. Now in its 13th year, New Hampshire Open Doors is presented by the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, a statewide organization dedicated to growing the state’s creative economy.
Artisans and craftsmen will greet visitors at their studios and businesses, offering tours, demonstrations, refreshments, and art, craft, food, wine and more for sale. Along with numerous artists’ studios and galleries featuring everything from blown glass, jewelry and wooden ware to pottery, photography, fiber arts and puppets, participants also include unique venues like a smokehouse, a chocolatier, an alpaca farm, a mobile quilting studio, a farm craft distillery, a sculpture garden and a sugarhouse. The eight League of New Hampshire Craftsmen galleries around the state will also be taking part in New Hampshire Open Doors.
"Early November is typically a quieter time of year; there’s still a hint of color left, and the pace of life is more leisurely," said Miriam Carter, executive director of League of New Hampshire Craftsmen. "What better time to connect with some of the state's numerous artists and innovators. These individuals are vital to the state's creative economy and are excited to have visitors during NH Open Doors. It's also a terrific time to shop for New Hampshire-made holiday gifts, all tax free."
Nationally-recognized style guru Matthew Mead of Boscawen is a frequent contributor to magazines and catalogs, providing decor and Do-It-Yourself ideas and inspiration. A first-time participant in New Hampshire Open Doors, he enjoys the idea of venturing into artists’ studios, and seeing first-hand the creative pursuits of local residents and purchasing the original and interesting designs made by the talented people in my community. "Handcrafts make the best use of the natural inspirations, resources and ingenuity in our own backyard and NH Open Doors celebrates that," he said.
Visitors to his studio will have a chance to go behind the scenes, and see some of his handcrafted items and talk about the process he uses to create his famous interior designs. "I love that NH Open Doors opens the mind, the heart and the soul of creativity and opens the possibilities of creation to both artists and participants. It’s simply the most inspiring way to share a love of art and artfulness," Mead added.
Visitors can find a list of participants and activities by region and category, and plan their trips in advance, on the New Hampshire Open Doors website. Itineraries throughout the state will also be available.
Visitors can also download the New Hampshire Open Doors Passport form online and collect signatures from each location they visit for a chance to win a 2018 League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Annual Ornament, tickets to the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen’s 2019 Annual Craftsmen’s Fair, or an Individual Level Supporting Membership to the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen.
Open Doors is presented by the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, with support from the State of New Hampshire and promotional assistance from other New Hampshire art, craft, and business organizations.
To learn more about New Hampshire Open Doors, visit www.nhopendoors.com.
