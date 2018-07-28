LACONIA — The 2018 Taylor Community Concert Series, sponsored by Bank of New Hampshire, will present a free concert by New Hampshire Music Festival string players on Sunday, Aug. 5, at 3 p.m. The event is open to the public and will be held at Taylor Community’s Woodside Building.
The performers will include Irene Fitzgerald-Cherry, Violetta Todorova and Viktoria Tchertchian on violin; Michael Molnau on viola; and David Goldblatt and Talia Dicker on cello. Their program will include selections by Bach and Beethoven.
for more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org or call 603-366-1400.
