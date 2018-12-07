MANCHESTER — At its recent annual meeting in November, New Hampshire Municipal Association’s membership elected three new members to its board of Directors, Laura Buono, town administrator of Hillsborough; Jeanie Forrester, selectman of Meredith; and Neil Irvine, selectman from New Hampton.
In addition, seven incumbent board members were re-elected, including Brent Lemire, selectman, Litchfield; Chris Dwyer, councilor, Portsmouth; Christopher Herbert, alderman, Manchester; Shaun Mulholland, city manager, Lebanon; Donna Nashawaty, town manager, Sunapee; David Stack, town manager, Bow; and Eric Stohl, selectman, Columbia.
NHMA would like to give a special thanks to outgoing board members Candace Bouchard, councilor, Concord; and Caroline McCarley, mayor, Rochester.
Returning board members include locals Shelagh Connelly, selectman, Holderness; Katie Gargano, clerk and tax collector, Franklin; and Scott Myers, city manager, Laconia; as well as Butch Burbank, town manager, Lincoln; David Caron, town administrator, Derry; Phil D’Avanza, planning board, Goffstown; Lisa Drabik, assistant town manager, Londonderry; Steve Fournier, town administrator, Newmarket; Elizabeth Fox, assistant city manager and human resources director, Keene; Bill Herman, town administrator, Auburn; Rick Hiland, selectman, Albany; Hal Lynde, selectman, Pelham; Jim Maggiore, selectman, North Hampton; John Scruton, town administrator, Barrington; and Swens Swenson, selectman, New Durham.
The board of directors is comprised of elected and appointed local officials from NHMA member municipalities. Board members oversee all NHMA programs and services to members, including legislative advocacy, legal and financial advisory services, training, publications and more.
