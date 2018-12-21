MANCHESTER — Formed in 2014 as a way to share resources and better promote collections, programs and events, the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail will welcome Jeff Barraclough as president in 2019.
Director of operations at the Millyard Museum in Manchester, a founding member of the trail, Barraclough said he anticipates a strong 2019, highlighted by a collaborative program with Granite State Ambassadors. He said the partnership will foster deeper relationships between the Ambassadors and participating museums to provide stronger word-of-mouth marketing exposure.
“We will also continue growing other initiatives to make The Trail and museums on it more visible,” he said.
He described New Hampshire as fortunate with “so many world-class museums within a short distance of one another.”
“Our goal is to make more people aware of these important cultural resources and encourage residents and tourists alike to visit these museums and see all they offer,” he added.
Outgoing President Mike Culver, who spearheaded the trail’s formation as executive director of the Wright Museum of World War II in Wolfeboro, said he is excited at the progress that has been made.
“We have been very successful in promoting our museums, so successful that the New Hampshire Travel and Tourism Department places our Trail brochure in every national and international tourism package they send out,” Culver said.
He cited other accomplishments, including a collaborative web site that links to individual museums' websites and an aggressive press release program.
“We have worked hard to keep all of our members in the public eye, encouraging visitation and making people aware of the diverse exhibits, programs and events that are available,” he said. “Over the years, every Trail member has seen a rise in visitor attendance.”
Expressing appreciation at Culver’s commitment, Barraclough said he looks forward to continuing his work.
“The museums on The Trail will continue to work together and help promote each other and The Trail as a whole,” Barraclough said.
In commenting on his tenure as president, Culver said he may be most proud of the relationships that have formed as a result of the trail’s formation.
“There is a very high degree of professionalism in every staff of member institutions--and I think the public is aware of that and the educational and cultural importance that characterizes all our museums,” Culver said. “I am so proud of the museum professionals that I have come to know and respect.”
For more information about the 17 museums on the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail, visit nhmuseumtrail.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.