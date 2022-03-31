Featuring more than 20 museums on the Seacoast and in the Merrimack Valley and Lakes Region, the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail is expecting a busy 2022 season.
“Most, if not all, museums, should be operating at full capacity by June with the pandemic mostly behind us,” said Trail President Jeff Barraclough, who said member institutions feature programs and events for all ages. “We cover more than 300 years of history. If you want to experience New Hampshire, you can do it on the Trail.”
Some museums, including USS Albacore Park in Portsmouth, are already open for the season. Albacore Park is the formal site for the USS Albacore Submarine, a research submarine designed by the U.S. Navy that has been preserved as a museum.
While not yet open, the New Hampshire Boat Museum in Wolfeboro opened registration for its Community Sailing program on April 1. Developed in partnership with the Town of Wolfeboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, the program provides numerous opportunities for people of all ages to learn how to sail in different kinds of boats. NHBM also offers boat building classes for adults, families, and youth.
“Like many museums on The Trail, we want people to experience what they are learning,” said Executive Director Martha Cummings.
According to Barraclough, the 2022 season will again feature its Trail Passport program. Sponsored by the Bank of New Hampshire, the Trail Passport provides buyers with one free admission ticket to each museum on The Trail. Passports (valued at $150) will be sold at all participating museums for only $25.
“The passport can be used for an entire year starting from the date of purchase,” said Barraclough, who is also executive director of the Millyard Museum, located in Manchester and one of The Trail’s founding members. “From Portsmouth to Manchester up into the Lakes Region, this passport is your ticket to a great time this season.”
Member institutions on The Trail are located in Canterbury, Concord, Dover, Exeter, Laconia, Manchester, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Tamworth, and Wolfeboro. To learn more about The Trail, visit nhmuseumtrail.org, which provides links to each member institution’s website.
