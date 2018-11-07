PLYMOUTH — The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative NHEC is seeking members interested in serving on the nominating committee, responsible for selecting candidates to stand for election to NHEC’s Board of Directors.
NHEC is a member-owned electric distribution cooperative that is governed by a Board of Directors. The nominating committee is responsible for reviewing the applications of individuals interested in running for the board and selecting those who will stand for election by the members.
Nominating committee members are compensated for their service and are reimbursed for their travel. The committee typically meets three to four times between mid-January and mid-March. It is likely that two or three meetings will last all day. In addition, committee members are expected to review candidate applications outside regular meeting times.
Any interested co-op member is encouraged to apply for a position on the nominating committee. The committee will be selected by the NHEC Board of Directors in late December. For more information, contact Sharon Yeaton at 603-536-8801, or yeatons@nhec.com.
