PLYMOUTH — Vicki Cimino, director of travel and tourism for the state of New Hampshire, will present an update on the current statistics of visitors to the state and current marketing strategies for attracting tourists.
Cimino brings a wealth of experience in marketing tourism campaigns at local, state and national levels. Her goal is to expand New Hampshire’s reputation as a popular, year-round destination. This special program will be held Tuesday, Jan. 29, at Plymouth State University’s Prospect Hall, from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
All are welcome to attend. There is no charge for Central New Hampshire Chamber of Commerce members, and non-members are $10. The Central New Hampshire Chamber of Commerce and Northway Bank will sponsor the event.
