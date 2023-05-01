Docent and Barred Owl

Docent and Barred Owl with visitors on New Hampshire Day. (Courtesy photo)

HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center will host New Hampshire Day on Saturday, May 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last trail admission is in the 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. entry block. New Hampshire residents pay just $5 trail admission (regular admission is $24 for adults, $22 for seniors, and $18 for youth ages 3 to 15.

New Hampshire Day is a way for the Science Center to give back to the community, educate the public about native New Hampshire wildlife, and attract new families who will help spread the word about its mission to advance understanding of ecology by exploring New Hampshire’s natural world.

