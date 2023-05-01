HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center will host New Hampshire Day on Saturday, May 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last trail admission is in the 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. entry block. New Hampshire residents pay just $5 trail admission (regular admission is $24 for adults, $22 for seniors, and $18 for youth ages 3 to 15.
New Hampshire Day is a way for the Science Center to give back to the community, educate the public about native New Hampshire wildlife, and attract new families who will help spread the word about its mission to advance understanding of ecology by exploring New Hampshire’s natural world.
New Hampshire Day is possible due to generous support from Dead River Company and New Hampshire Electric Coop Foundation. In addition to its sponsorship, NHEC is also covering New Hampshire Day admission fees for its members. NHEC members must show a copy of their electric bill at admissions.
All New Hampshire Day tickets are for one-hour entry blocks to help manage traffic and must be purchased in advance at nhnature.org. New Hampshire residents must show proof of residency at admissions. Timed entry tickets allow visitors to check in at any time during the one-hour admission window.
Visitors for New Hampshire Day will enjoy up close to animals presentations at the Amphitheater at 11 a.m. (Screech Owl), 1 p.m. (Broad-winged Hawk), and 3 p.m. (Woodchuck). Visitors can also see the new mountain lion cubs and young black bear and enjoy the It’s a Wild Life Exhibit. It’s a Wild Life Exhibit highlights IF/THEN Ambassadors whose careers intersect with the natural world. Ambassadors are women and gender minorities who range from computer scientists who help protect endangered whales to ecologists who study the effect of ice in experimental forests.
Tickets are available online and required in advance for New Hampshire Day at nhnature.org.
