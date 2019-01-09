LACONIA — New Hampshire Dance Movement recently met with the Faith Hope and Love Foundation to provide funds for the organization’s annual scholarship. New Hampshire Dance Movement held a dance show in the fall, featuring local dancers from around the granite state. Through their efforts, they raised $1,700 for the foundation's college scholarship fund, to be given in March.
“Kelsey and Suzanna, the founders of New Hampshire Dance Movement, offer our community so much through their work. They provide an opportunity for dancers to express their talents, while also giving back to other local youth that are in need,” said Lara Gruner-Orf, president of The Faith Hope and Love
Foundation.
Kelsey Piper and Suzanna Derynioski have organized the annual show for seven
years in a row. “We are motivated by our community members, who continue
to show enthusiasm for participating in the show every year. We also love knowing that the show provides an opportunity for students to experience college, which was such a meaningful experience for us,” said Piper and Derynioski when asked what drives them to continue to give to the foundation's scholarship fund.
The Faith Hope and Love Foundation annual college scholarship is accepting applications for their 2019 scholarship. Seniors in high school who are seeking support in gaining a college education are encouraged to apply. Throughout the foundation’s 13 years as a non-profit, the organization has awarded over $35,000 in scholarships and grants to aid children and youth in need. The application can be found by visiting www.faithhopeandlovefoundation.org, or on the Faith, Hope and Love Foundation Facebook page. Applications are accepted through Jan. 22.
