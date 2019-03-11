LACONIA — The New England Wolves will offer a new youth program for the 2019-2020 season. The Youth AAA Select teams at the U12 and U10 levels will be a hybrid concept based upon other successful regional programs for regional winter tournament teams.
There will be two to three regional practices each month for longer durations, which will include chalk talks, video sessions, and athletic workouts. The team will compete in three or four high-level tournaments each year. Players will have the opportunity to play and train with players from around northern New Hampshire and the Wolves junior hockey coaching staff. The team will use the new Wolves training center, opening this month. The basic uniform and apparel package are included in tuition costs.
The program will run from August 2019 to March 2020. Tournaments will take place in early September, over the Christmas New Year's holidays, and in early spring 2020. Practices will be on weekends at regional rinks throughout the state including the Ham Arena, Plymouth State University, Merrill Fay Arena, and the Tilton School. The Tournament Team model will be registered and insured through USA Hockey, and will allow players the flexibility to also be registered with their current youth hockey program, on their youth hockey program's full season team.
General Manager Andrew Trimble commented, "As a kid who grew up playing hockey for my town team in New Jersey, I appreciate the desire to play and develop with your friends and classmates on your hockey team. However, I have also seen first hand the dilemma many parents face for their adolescent youth hockey player in Northern New Hampshire. We wanted to create a program that supports our local programs, and identifies and helps solve three critical issues, less travel, rising tuition costs, and coaching from and playing with the best athletes in your region."
Tryouts for the Wolves U10 & U12 AAA Select Teams will take place at Plymouth State University on March 22, with the U10 tryouts at 6 p.m. followed by U12 at 7 p.m. On March 23 there will be a combined scrimmage at 11:15 a.m. To register, visit www.paypal.com/webapps/hermes?token=6VG994916Y248511K&useraction=commit&mfid=1549544534677_ae4c754f40543. Tryouts are $25.
For more information, email Scoringconcepts@gmail.com, or visit www.ne-wolveshockey.com.
