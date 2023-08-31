LACONIA — The New England Wolves, ranging in teams from U16 to U20 (EHL), have opened their training camps for the 2023-24 season and will be looking to build upon a spectacular 2022-23 campaign.
At the youth level, the Wolves will be fielding three teams this year, a U16 Tier II, U18 Tier III, and U18 Tier II. The U16s look to repeat as NH state champions, and return to USA Hockey nationals. The core of the U18 Tier II squad is composed of many members from last year's championship squad, and will look to win again in the older age bracket. The U18 Tier III, coached by Mike Potenza, looks to repeat the stellar results they've experienced over the last three years when they went undefeated in 2020-21 (no playoffs due to COVID), finished as runner up in 2021-22, and lost in last year's playoff finals in 2022-23.
At the EHL Premier (U19 Jr) level, Andrew Trimble returns behind the bench after coaching youth hockey for several seasons. The EHLP boys bolster strong returners in Harry Kramer, Zach Spicuzza and Brayden Reindeau. This team, however, will have a strong international flair as nine members of the team hail from overseas. Newcomers Jan Vancura, Vojtech Fryda, Rihards Kelmers, Karel Drahorad, and Pavel Bouska should be top players in the league.
Coach Tim Kunes has composed a great mix of players for the oldest Wolves squad, the U20 EHL team. Returning captain AJ Lackas will be counted on for big contributions in his age-out season, and will be looking to make an NCAA hockey commitment early in 2023-24. Nick Theodos, a St. Anselm college commit (fall of 2024), will be a key member of the defensive corps. Returners Cam Reardon, Jackson Haskins, Nate LeGrette, Sander Selvaer and Marek Herda should be all counted on for big minutes.
Youth teams open their season on Friday, Sept. 8. A jamboree with all teams will occur on Saturday, Sept. 9, prior to the Wolves EHL scrimmage at 6 p.m. that Saturday. The Wolves EHL will play their first home game of the season on Saturday, Sept 23, at 6:30 p.m., versus the Seacoast Spartans. All entrants who bring a food donation earmarked for the Salvation Army will get in for free.
