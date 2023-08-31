LACONIA — The New England Wolves, ranging in teams from U16 to U20 (EHL), have opened their training camps for the 2023-24 season and will be looking to build upon a spectacular 2022-23 campaign.

At the youth level, the Wolves will be fielding three teams this year, a U16 Tier II, U18 Tier III, and U18 Tier II. The U16s look to repeat as NH state champions, and return to USA Hockey nationals. The core of the U18 Tier II squad is composed of many members from last year's championship squad, and will look to win again in the older age bracket. The U18 Tier III, coached by Mike Potenza, looks to repeat the stellar results they've experienced over the last three years when they went undefeated in 2020-21 (no playoffs due to COVID), finished as runner up in 2021-22, and lost in last year's playoff finals in 2022-23.

